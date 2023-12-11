Trisha Krishnan may soon return to Telugu movies. According to a Pinkvilla story, she would soon be the lead actress in two Telugu films, with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. The actor has reportedly granted her approval to feature in two Telugu films, despite the fact that her resume only lists one upcoming Tamil production.

Chiranjeevi and Trisha were working on Koratala Siva's Acharya when Trisha reportedly left the production for creative disagreements. She has now accepted to reprise her role as an actress opposite the Tollywood actor in the next Vishwambara movie, directed by Vasishta, who made Bimbisara. “The makers have approached the actor and she has agreed to be on-board the project,” Hindustan Times wrote, adding, “An official announcement is yet to be made”.

Following Naa Saami Ranga, Nagarjuna will go back to his favourite role: romantic comedy. Under the title Love, Action, Romance, KE Gnanavel Raja will direct the movie. Although the specifics of the movie are being kept under wraps, there is talk that Trisha has approved to star in it as well. According to the insider, "the film will go on-floors sometime next year." There hasn't been an official announcement yet.

This year, Trisha starred in three films: Leo, The Road, and Ponniyin Selvan 2. She played Kundavai again in PS2, and both the movie and the character were well-received by both reviewers and viewers. She portrays Meera in The Road, a lady who goes on a mission to discover the true reason behind a tragedy that has befallen her family. Both reviewers and viewers had differing opinions on the movie.