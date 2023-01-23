The official trailer for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's forthcoming romantic comedy 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' is released and fans are going crazy at Ranbir Kapoor's entertaining comeback.

Anubhav Singh Bassi, a well-known stand-up comedian, will make his film debut acting in the movie. Director Luv Ranjan, sticks to his genre of Rom-Com. However, the director has added some daring sequences in the movie mixed with the lovey-dovey things.

"Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!", Shraddha Kapoor wrote in her Instagram post.

Bollywood actor Aliaa Bhatt also took to Instagram and shared her wishes for the film, In a post, she wrote, "truly one of my most favourite trailers !! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releasing 8th March 💕💘".

The film's trailer garnered excellent feedback from audiences; it would be intriguing to see if Ranbir Kapoor can recapture his chocolate boy persona.

“Tu jhooti main makkar trailer is ?? Another hit confirm,Typical luv ranjan film??#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor #LuvRanjan”, one user wrote in a Twitter post.

tu jhoothi main makkar is now my second most awaited film of the year — sanil ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@ohbaazigar) January 23, 2023

The first look of Tu Jhoothi main Makkar will undoubtedly give the 'Ajibo-Garib romance' of the year.

The Ranbir-Shraddha starrer delivers on its moniker by delivering a terrific combination of sweetness and making the relationship feel ageless and full of opportunity.

On the other side, it has gone all-out with daring and edgy content, putting everything at it. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, seems to be working hard to resurrect his chocolate boy image, but it is entirely up to the audience to determine if they are excited about this or not.

Luv Ranjan's fifth directorial will be Tu Jhooti main makkar, following his successful collaborations with Kartik Aryan in Pyaar ka Punchnama 1 & 2, Akaash Vaani, and Sonu ke teetu ki sweety.

The cast of Tu Jhoothi main Makkar features Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. Kartik Aryan appears in the film as a cameo, which is not surprising given Kartik's luck with Luv Ranjan's films.