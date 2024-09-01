Fans of the critically acclaimed horror film Tumbbad are in for a treat as the movie is set to return to theatres on September 13. Originally released in 2018, the film has gained a cult following for its eerie storytelling and striking visuals.

The makers of the film, including Sohum Shah and Aanand L Rai, took to Instagram to share the exciting news along with a new poster. The post reads, "Doston, We are arriving !! It's time for #Tumbbad Experience in cinemas again on 13th September 2024!" The poster captures the eerie atmosphere of the movie, showing the protagonist, Vinayak Rao (played by Sohum Shah), walking through the night with his young son, lantern in hand. The haunting image teases the perilous journey that awaits them as they seek a hidden treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Tumbbad was directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. The film was co-written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, and produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The story dives deep into themes of greed and obsession, following Vinayak's descent as he becomes consumed by the search for a mythical treasure.

Upon its original release, the film received critical acclaim, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. With its re-release, audiences have another opportunity to experience Tumbbad’s chilling tale on the big screen.