Maharashtra Police on December 25 arrested 27-year old co-actor Sheezan Khan of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The 20-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai on December 24. Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police registered a case against the deceased's co-actor, Sheezan Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him.

Khan was later produced before a Vasai magistrate who remanded him in police custody for four days. During police interrogations, actor Sheezan Khan confessed he was in a relationship with Tunisha Sharma. According to the actor, he parted ways with Sharma as they belonged to communities of different faiths.

The police said that the postmortem report of Sharma stated she died of hanging. Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. The incident on December 24 took place on a set where the shooting of the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' was in progress.

Sharma had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside. Her mother in her complaint claimed Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step. No suicide note was found at the spot.

A police probe team from Valiv was collecting details to ascertain the exact reason behind Sharma's extreme step.