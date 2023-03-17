The popular actor Mohit Raina, who became everyone's favourite for playing Lord Shiva in the acclaimed television series "Devon Ke Dev Mahadev," received his first child with his wife Aditi Sharma.

The actor posted the first picture of his daughter after shocking fans by posting photos from his wedding last year. With a social media post, he notified his followers and well-wishers that he was the father of a newborn girl.

"And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl ❤️", Mohit Raina wrote in his Instagram post.

The picture shows Mohit holding the tiny hands of his little one. The actor wrote a sweet message with the pic, "And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl."

Soon after he shared the photo, wishes started pouring in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Wow!!! Congratulations Mohit!!!! Health and happiness."

Another user wrote, "Mahadev bless all of you."

In 2021, Mohit and Aditi Sharma became husband and wife. When Mohit announced his marriage on social media, it surprised his fans because the pair had a low-key wedding. He published a few images from the event with the statement, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."