South Korean TV network tvN’s romantic comedy No Gain No Love recently saw a boost in its viewership ratings amid the ongoing Chuseok holiday season, a festival similar to Thanksgiving.

According to a report by Soompi, the show secured first place across all cable channels.

Soompi reported that Nielsen Korea revealed an average rating of 2.9% for the series, starring Shin Min-ah and Kim Young-dae. The plot revolves around the popular trope of a fake marriage.

The series has received a positive reception, with India Today Digital giving it a 3.5-star rating.

The publication highlighted, "South Korea's marriage rates have crashed by at least 40 per cent in the last ten years, according to reports. The government is reportedly rolling out certain benefits for those who are planning to get married, in order to encourage them. So, a new K-drama about the female lead getting into a fake marriage to grab company benefits is not surprising. No Gain No Love uses the fake marriage trope to dish out a rom-com in capitalist times."

Indian viewers can catch No Gain No Love on Prime Video and Rakuten Viki.