It's a sad day for fans of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' since one of its main characters has recently passed away.

Stephen Boss, better known as 'tWitch' from the popular American talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, committed suicide.

Ellen took to Instagram to express her grief at the tragic situation, posting a photo of herself cuddling the hip-hop dancer and DJ.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," the television personality wrote.

"I'm heartbroken, I can't believe this, my prayers go out to his family," another user wrote.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband, and father, and an inspiration to his fans," tWitch's wife Allison was quoted by People.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she added.

He became well-known after appearing on MTV's 'The Wade Robson Project' and finishing second in 'Star Search'. He also appeared in the dance reality show "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008.

According to the reports, he joined Ellen's talk programme as a guest DJ in 2014, gradually becoming a permanent component of the show and becoming a co-executive producer in 2020.