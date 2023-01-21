One of the most popular singers of the 90s, Daler Mehndi delivered a number of blockbuster songs, entertaining both old and young with his top-notch music.

His songs continue to be the favourite as people groove to his songs in marriages and other social events. No doubt, Daler Mehndi’s music reach is widespread and has a global fan base. However, the singer happened to fall for a parody tweet on Twitter.

A netizen put up a fake statement of Prince Harry listening to Daler’s music whenever he felt low or faced tough times. The singer found the tweet authentic and sent love to Prince Harry. But Twitter had a field day as the singer fell for a parody tweet.

A Twitter user shared a fake statement on Twitter and penned, “Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare’. “In the times I felt alone and separated from my family. I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot (sic)”.





I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

Reacting to this, Daler Mehndi wrote, “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you, Prince Harry! God Bless you. In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex (sic)”.

Daler Mehndi is best known for singing Punjabi songs which include Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, and Dardi Rab Rab Kardi, Na Na Na Re, Rang De Basanti, Dangal, Jiyo Re Baahubali, Jagga Jiteya, among others.



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