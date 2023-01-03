Micro-blogging site Twitter on January 3 suspended "Kantara" actor Kishore Kumar G's account for allegedly breaking the platform's rules.

Kishore, who was also known for the web series "She" and "The Family Man" season one, was active on the platform under the handle '@actorkishore'.

"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," is the message that appears if a user searches for the actor's handle. It is unclear when the account was suspended.

Kishore, who played the upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film "Kantara," is known for his outspokenness and willingness to share his opinions on social media.

The actor, 48, is also active on Instagram and Facebook and he has over 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 followers on the latter. Both accounts have not been verified.

In one Instagram post, the actor termed December 30 as a ‘black day’. “Day after Roys quit NDTV promoter board, Ravish Kumar leaves as Modi’s most favoured capitalist friend, World’s third richest individual Gautam Adani takes over the only remaining people’s mainstream channel…. Black day for Free press, a Black day for Democracy, a “Black day for India”, the actor wrote.

On January 1, he discussed a purported video of a man "who insulted God Kantara" and died a "bloody death" in another post on the platform.

"Whether it is God or Demon, why don’t we see it as just a belief", Kishore wrote in response to the video. If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn't.

"But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice."