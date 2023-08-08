Two Assamese women have been chosen to participate in the audition process for MasterChef India's upcoming season, much to the pleasure of fans who watched Nayanjyoti Saikia earn the title of television's most popular chef. According to rumours that surfaced on Tuesday, the chosen ladies are Avantika Haflongbar and Kabyashree Deka.

Young and devoted food influencer Kabyashree Deka passed the audition stage in Guwahati and was chosen for the Kolkata second round. Speaking to IndiaTodayNE Kabyashree Deka confirmed the news by saying that she has been selected for the second round of auditions in Kolkata.

“Since most of you know I went for the Masterchef Audition in Guwahati & I had cleared the 2 rounds of the Guwahati Audition. I am selected for the Kolkata Round of Auditions & will be there", she said on her Instagram story to affirm the same. I have been chosen to participate in the Kolkata Round of Auditions, therefore I will go.

Reports also suggested that if she cleared the Kolkata round then she will be called to Mumbai.

Avantika Haflongbar, who was also chosen for the Kolkata second round of auditions, announced the news on her Instagram account. She asked her followers if she could find a place with an attached kitchen. She wrote, “Hi Insta family members from Kolkata! So I will be in the city for MasterChef India’s 2nd round of auditions and I needed a place to stay with a kitchen. Any Airbnb/Homestay suggestion?”