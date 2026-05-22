Two decades on, Michael Jackson trial returns to spotlight with new documentary series

A new three-part documentary series revisiting the 2005 trial of pop star Michael Jackson is set to premiere on June 3, with filmmakers promising a detailed look at one of the most closely watched celebrity court cases in modern history.

Titled Michael Jackson: The Verdict, the series examines the child molestation charges brought against Jackson in 2003, the lengthy courtroom battle that followed, and the intense media scrutiny surrounding the proceedings. The trailer for the project was released this week ahead of its debut.

Directed by Nick Green and executive produced by Fiona Stourton, the series brings together jurors, witnesses, accusers, defence figures and journalists who were directly connected to the trial. According to the filmmakers, the aim was to reconstruct the courtroom experience through the voices of those who “played a part in those events”.

“It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages,” the filmmakers said while speaking to Tudum, adding that “it felt like the right time to revisit the trial and its lingering questions”.

Jackson was acquitted on all counts in 2005 after a highly publicised trial that attracted global attention and relentless tabloid coverage. Despite the verdict, public debate over the allegations has continued long after the singer’s death in 2009.

The documentary makers said they approached the project “as a historical account, presenting the facts as they unfolded in court”. They also pointed out that “no cameras were allowed in court”, meaning much of the public understanding at the time came through television commentary and fragmented media reports.

“It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole,” the filmmakers added.

The series also includes interviews with reporters and media figures who covered the case daily, offering insight into the atmosphere both inside and outside the courtroom during the months-long proceedings.

Michael Jackson: The Verdict has been created by showrunner David Herman, who also serves as executive producer alongside Stourton and James Goldston. The documentary has been produced by Candle True Stories.