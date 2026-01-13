Two genres, One storm: King and Bloodywood rock Guwahati to its core

After a wait of three long years, he reigned again, but this time he didn't stand alone, and Guwahati didn't disappoint. The city came alive and roared back even louder to the one-of-a-kind night that brought together two of India's most explosive musical forces: the pop phenomenon and rap powerhouse King and the globally renowned Indian metal sensation Bloodywood.

The 'Yaari Jam' curated by TribeVibe Entertainment made January 10 a night that will be etched into memory. For many, it wasn't just another event on the calendar; rather, it became a collective exhale the city had been holding for years as King's melodies met Bloodywood's thunder in a sonic collision. If King lit up the night with emotion, it was Bloodywood who tuned the ground into a battlefield of music and melodies.

When the lights dimmed at the venue, smoke flared up, the ground started vibrating, and the first beat dropped, Guwahati transformed. What stood before the hundreds gathered at the venue was not just a concert setup. It was a stage prepared for a performance that could transcend both space and time. And to understand the velocity of the event, you first need to know the man and the band behind it.

For hundreds who gathered at the venue that night, it was the celebration of a journey. The journey of Arpan Kumar Chandel, a boy who came from Uttar Pradesh and conquered the entire nation in a storm of his back-to-back hits. You may not know who Arpan Kumar Chandel is, but if you ever caught yourself singing "Tu aake dekh le," you will definitely know the phenomenon he is. And if by any chance you still think you don't know who King is, even if you have never heard his name before, imagine this - An artist who blends rap with melody so naturally that you don't just hear his music, you feel it in your bones, the one that transcends you into another dimension. Songs like "Maan Meri Jaan", "Tu Aake Dekhle", "Kammal Hai", and "Kodak" aren't just another hit on the chart; they are anthems.

A boy who once stood on the stage of MTV Hustle Season 1, barely known, armed only with raw hunger and a dream too big to hide, now returns to every stage as the artist thousands screamed for at the top of their lungs. Not just another pop sensation but the man whose voice echoed through phones, playlists, Instagram captions, and gym speakers. He took the stage with a bang, his voice? A shared pulse that stitched strangers together, and one word rolled through the crowd like thunder- King! King! King!

Before he even appeared, the crowd had already turned into a living, breathing organism. The moment he stepped onto the stage, it felt like the entire atmosphere changed, almost as if the world paused and dropped into a different dimension. A dimension where nothing else mattered except his music. Somewhere between the moment he got on stage and the moment he left the crowd with an unforgettable night, he got everyone singing along with him, word for word, lyric for lyric.

Then came a moment when someone from the crowd asked King about Zubeen Garg, he didn't answer like a celebrity giving a rehearsed line, instead removed his shoes, bowed down on the stage, and paid a tribute to Assam's legendary Zubeen Garg- a tribute from one artist to another, across generations, genres, and geographies. Halfway in, a fan from the crowd held up a small keychain, he ran down the stage, took it and wore it on his pants for the entire show. It wasn't dramatic or staged, it was just King being King. Before he took off the stage, in his signature flair, he sat on the edge of the stage and said, "Main tumhare liye khaak barabar hoon, tum logon ne mujhe keemti banaya hai," which translates to "I am nothing, you guys made me precious". There was no background music, just a man thanking the people who built him.



But the night didn't just end there. If King was the emotion of the night, then Bloodywood was the adrenaline. When the metal giants took over the stage for the closing set, the energy flipped instantly. What was once a sea of swaying flashlights became a thundering pit of headbangers, unified not by melody, but by pure, unfiltered fire. What started as a joke transformed into one of India's most powerful musical movements. Formed in New Delhi, the band began as a parody YouTube project, a group of musicians making metal versions of Bollywood hits for fun. Unlike most metal bands, Bloodywood isn't just for theatrics, they blend heavy riffs with dhol lines and folk melodies, and Guwahati witnessed exactly that.

Bloodywood didn’t perform, they erupted, ripping through the air with tracks like Bekauf, Dana Dan, and Halla Bol. Their sound wasn’t just heard, it was felt in the ribcage, the ground, and the collective heartbeat of everyone present.

What makes Bloodywood different is not just the fusion of Indian instrumentation with metal; it's the purpose that fuels every lyric. Their songs speak of social justice, anger, resilience, and hope. And on this very night, it felt like Guwahati understood every word without needing a translation. The band transformed the night into a movement, a storm of solidarity, where strangers moshed side by side, united by rage, release, and rhythm. And when the final riff roared across the grounds, Guwahati didn’t just cheer—they roared back, matching Bloodywood’s intensity beat for beat.

Towards the end of the night, by the time the final beat faded, the ground was still trembling, not from the speakers or the vibrations that felt like tiny earthquakes, but from the collective pulse of hundreds who screamed at the top of their lungs and surrendered to the moment. King and Bloodywood didn't just perform; they rewired the city's veins for a night.