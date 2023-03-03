Two young men broke into actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on March 2.

The men entered Mannat's property by scaling the outside wall, but the security personnel were able to catch them, according to Mumbai Police.

The young men, who ranged in age from 20 to 22, told police that they were from Gujarat and had come to meet the "Pathaan" actor.

They were charged with trespassing and other pertinent offenses under the Indian Criminal Code (IPC).

Police are now investigating them for further details.

Shah Rukh is currently enjoying the success of "Pathaan," which has broken numerous box office records, on the professional front. It has succeeded in surpassing the 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. The action-packed movie also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SRK is also getting ready for "Jawan" and "Dunki," his forthcoming movies.