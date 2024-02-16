1989 superhit TV show ‘Udaan’ actor Kavita Chaudhary reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar on February 15.

She was also known for playing Lalita-ji in the iconic Surf ads. The funeral is in process.

Kavita's close friend and mentee, Suchitra Verma, said that the actor had been battling cancer for a few years. Kavita had even told her about chemotherapy and appeared to be "visibly in pain" when they first met the previous year.

"I feel miserable to have lost her and never got a chance to meet her. I never knew her condition would deteriorate so much suddenly," Suchitra told IndiaToday.in.

She also paid the late actor a heartfelt tribute on Instagram and wrote, "My heart feels heavy as I share this news with you all. Last night, we lost a beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace - Kaveta Chaudhary. For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, she was the face of the Udan series on DD and the iconic 'Surf' commercial, but to me, she was much more than that (sic)."