‘Ufff Yeh Siyapaa’ trailer: A wordless whirl of corpses, chaos and comedy

Luv Films has released the trailer for Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, a dialogue-free dark comedy starring Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Nora Fatehi.

The trailer is a mix of slapstick, mischief and panic, relying entirely on visuals, music and sound design.

The story begins with Kesari Lal Singh, played by Sohum Shah, who is accused by his wife Pushpa, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha, of flirting with their neighbour Kamini, played by Nora Fatehi. Before he can resolve the issue, a dead body appears in his house, followed by another.

Inspector Hasmukh, played by Omkar Kapoor, arrives with his own agenda, adding to the confusion. Without dialogue, the humour comes from timing, choreography and a growing series of mishaps.

The trailer visually pays homage to Kamal Haasan's silent black comedy Pushpak (1987) and includes gags reminiscent of classic slapstick and the chaotic cat-and-mouse antics of Tom and Jerry.

These references set the tone for broad physical humour and carefully staged chaos that can be enjoyed by any audience.