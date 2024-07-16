You don't think I deserve this position, right? asked Suhana Bhatia (Jahnvi Kapoor), a young diplomat, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. In reply, Adil Hussain, whose identity is not at all revealed in the trailer, says, "To get this post at your age in a bureaucratic organization like the IFS is unusual", and the story goes on.

The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Ulajh, has been released. On Tuesday, Junglee Pictures unveiled the tense, two-minute trailer for the political thriller. Janhvi stars as Suhana Bhatia, a young bureaucrat suspected of espionage and leaking confidential information.

The trailer introduces Suhana as a graduate of St. Stephen's College and Harvard University, now serving as the country's youngest Deputy High Commissioner. Her colleagues question her competence, attributing her success to nepotism rather than merit.

The plot thickens with the arrival of Gulshan Devaiah's character, an undercover agent. He demands documents from Suhana, leading to a tense exchange about trust and betrayal. The narrative hints at an internal leak endangering the lives of two government undercover agents. Amidst this chaos, Suhana mysteriously disappears for 24 hours. The trailer culminates with her determined declaration that she will not surrender without a fight, despite being ensnared in a trap.

Ulajh is produced by the team behind Raazi, Badhaai Do, and Talvar. Directed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in key roles. The script is co-written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan. Produced by Vineet Jain, Ulajh is set to release on July 5, 2024.