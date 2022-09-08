In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 7, Katrina graced the tenth episode with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. During the show, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, and love interests. But Katrina’s mentions of her husband Vicky Kaushal and glimpses from their conjugal life stole the show, with their fans raving over the sweet moments.

Katrina talks about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, for the first time and how their love story bloomed.

Talking about Vicky and Katrina’s relationship, Karan asked “How did that happen because this couch manifested it, you said that I might look nice with Vicky Kaushal”.

Interrupting it Katrina said, “Yes I do recall mentioning that I didn't think Vicky was very attractive, but I thought we would look good together because he is tall".

Adding to that Karan said, And when I showed it to Vicky, he gave us a meme, and he just fell flat,". It was amazing, but how did this tale happen?

Katrina then replied, “It was funny because when there was so much coming in the media about me and Vicky dating or getting to know each other or liking each other, we were not dating, and it was awkward. We had met once, the first time I met him was at the Screen Awards.”

The actress called her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, “It was in my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

According to Katrina, director Zoya Akhtar was the first person to whom she confessed that she has fallen for Vicky.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.