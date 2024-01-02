In an unexpected turn of events, Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 rider, was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 17', leaving his friend Mannara Chopra emotional.

The latest episode saw a nomination task where the current and former captains were given the power to nominate contestants for eviction. Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Ayesha Khan were nominated, with one of them to face sudden eviction.

The majority of the housemates voted against Anurag, resulting in his eviction. Before leaving, Dobhal expressed his fondness for Mannara Chopra.

'Bigg Boss 17' can be watched every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors, with a 24-hour live channel on JioCinema.

One can watch ‘Bigg Boss 17’ every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Colors, with a 24-hour live channel on JioCinema.