Universal Pictures has acquired the movie rights for Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel Reminders of Him. The upcoming adaptation will be co-written by Hoover and producer Lauren Levine, with both also serving as producers under their Heartbones Entertainment banner. This deal follows the remarkable success of It Ends With Us, which garnered over USD 300 million at the global box office.

Reminders of Him centres on Keena Rowan, a young mother who, after serving time for a tragic mistake, strives to rebuild her life and find redemption. The story, deeply personal for Hoover, explores themes of forgiveness, loss, and second chances.

"I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice. What better way to launch Heartbones Entertainment, my company with producing partner Lauren Levine. Our aim is to create something quite special for everyone," Hoover said in a statement.

The film is slated for release on February 13, 2026, strategically positioned for Valentine’s Day audiences. While production is underway, the cast has yet to be revealed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates.