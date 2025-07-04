Uorfi and Nikita take the win in 'Traitors' finale twist; season 2 confirmed

After weeks of suspense, backstabbing, and bold moves, The Traitors wrapped up its debut season with a finale that flipped the script. Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged victorious, walking away with the prize money, the trophy, and serious bragging rights.

The big shock? Purav Jha, seen by many as the most trustworthy player, turned out to be one of the secret “traitors” and was voted out in the nail-biting final roundtable. That left Uorfi and Nikita—both playing on the “faithful” side—to outwit not just him, but fellow traitor Harsh Gujral, and claim the win.

Launched with 20 celebrities holed up in a grand palace, the show blended deception and deduction as stars from film, TV, and social media faced off in challenges and tense vote-outs. The cast lineup included names like Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jannat Zubair, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourozi, Sudhanshu Pandey, and more. Host Karan Johar kicked things off by secretly appointing three “traitors,” setting the stage for weeks of strategic gameplay and alliance-building.

As the layers of bluff and betrayal peeled away, Uorfi and Nikita proved to be the ultimate players, turning the tables in a finale that fans won’t stop talking about anytime soon.

And the ride’s not over. With the buzz and viewership soaring, Prime Video has officially renewed The Traitors India for Season 2. Get ready—more secrets, more lies, and more drama are on the way.