After becoming the talk of the town with her unique looks and fashion statement, social media sensation Uorfi Javed is launching her own reality show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. She made the announcement at the recently-held Prime Video event in Mumbai.

Wearing an unusual terrarium-inspired dress, Uorfi shared why she chose to do the show. Speaking to Karan Johar, Uorfi shared, "A lot of people were suggesting me a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, 'do a dating show.' I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, but I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres -- drama, trauma, love, there's spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, I should do a reality show on my own life."

She also spoke a bit about her dress and explained why she wore it: "I am standing in the middle of a galaxy, because I am the centre of my universe. Two years ago, I took charge of my life, and now I am doing a talk show on Prime Video."

Later, Prime Video shared a post about the show along with a poster. The post caption read, " Uorfi Javed is India’s biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together (sic)."