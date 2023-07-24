Social media sensation Uorfi Javed on July 24 took to Instagram and shared her lip filler journey with her fans and followers.

"Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I’ve been getting lip fillers from the age of 18 , I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips . I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times ! I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever !! I’m not telling people to not get them but Infact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox . I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more . Encouraging everyone to throughly research before going to any doctor . I actually revvokend fillers to everyone , if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only", the actress wrote in an Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvEYIE6MA_k/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Yesterday(July 23) Uorfi has cautioned her fans about choosing undereye fillers while sharing a glimpse of her bumpy eyes. "Will say this again, be very very careful before getting undereye fillers-my under eyes have bumps." She also added, "The doctor ruined my under eyes even lips-I got my fillers dissolved so it's better! Now I have to get my undereye filler dissolved-the most painful thing ever-dissolving the filler", Uorfi wrote on July 23.

Uorfi has been bold about talking body shaming and any other trolling regarding her. She recently made an appearance on Kusha Kapila's Swipe Ride. The Jio Cinema streams the show. During the episode, when Kusha asked Uorfi, "When a guy, who meets you now, and tries to even slightly body-shame you or slut-shame you….how do you deal with it?" Uorfi replied, “I don't deal with it now, I don't allow it.” Uorfi also said, “You need to go out, experiment, get rejected, get your heart broken so that you in the end, finally, what is it that you want".