Uorfi Javed shows her bumpy eyes, warn fans against undereye filters
A few days after deciding to have fillers, Uorfi provided an update regarding the state of her skin on Instagram Stories on July 24.
Uorfi Javed has cautioned her fans and followers to exercise caution when choosing undereye fillers. A few days after deciding to have fillers, Uorfi provided an update regarding the state of her skin on Instagram Stories on July 24.
Uorfi posted a selfie as she made a face. She sat on a bed wearing a printed green outfit. Uorfi wrote along with a picture of herself, "Will say this again, be very very careful before getting undereye fillers-my under eyes have bumps." She also added, "The doctor ruined my under eyes even lips-I got my fillers dissolved so it's better! Now I have to get my undereye filler dissolved-the most painful thing ever-dissolving the filler."
Last week, Uorfi had shared posted a picture of herself on Instagram. "I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f***ed up!! The under eyes are uneven and weird! Now even make-up can't hide my weird under eyes!! Why did I do this to myself", she wrote.
On Instagram, Uorfi frequently shares updates about herself. Uorfi recently revealed that she experienced a negative flight experience while flying from Mumbai to Goa. She shared a video of several males reportedly harassing her along with a letter. The video was captured during an Indigo flight, and Uorfi shared it on Instagram.
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