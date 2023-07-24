Uorfi Javed has cautioned her fans and followers to exercise caution when choosing undereye fillers. A few days after deciding to have fillers, Uorfi provided an update regarding the state of her skin on Instagram Stories on July 24.

Uorfi posted a selfie as she made a face. She sat on a bed wearing a printed green outfit. Uorfi wrote along with a picture of herself, "Will say this again, be very very careful before getting undereye fillers-my under eyes have bumps." She also added, "The doctor ruined my under eyes even lips-I got my fillers dissolved so it's better! Now I have to get my undereye filler dissolved-the most painful thing ever-dissolving the filler."

Last week, Uorfi had shared posted a picture of herself on Instagram. "I was trolled so much because of my dark circles, I got under eye fillers and now my face looks f***ed up!! The under eyes are uneven and weird! Now even make-up can't hide my weird under eyes!! Why did I do this to myself", she wrote.

On Instagram, Uorfi frequently shares updates about herself. Uorfi recently revealed that she experienced a negative flight experience while flying from Mumbai to Goa. She shared a video of several males reportedly harassing her along with a letter. The video was captured during an Indigo flight, and Uorfi shared it on Instagram.