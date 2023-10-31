Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attend a special screening of Kangana Ranaut’s recently released film ‘Tejas’ on October 31.

The special screening was organised at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow. Actor Kangana Ranaut was also present at the special screening of the film.

On special screening of film 'Tejas', Actress Kangana Ranaut said, "CM Yogi Adityanath got emotional while watching the movie. He has assured us that he will support us and will motivate the nationalists to connect with the film...It is not a film on women empowerment, it is a film about women power.

Kangana recently organised a speacial screening of the movie in the Indian Air Force Auditorium in Delhi for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and a number of Indian Air Force officers before to the movie's premiere.

The video centres on the incredible journey of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and seeks to uplift and instill a strong feeling of national pride in every Indian by demonstrating how Indian Air Force pilots brave many obstacles in the course of their hard labour to defend our country.

The movie, which was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, debuted in cinemas on October 27, 2023.