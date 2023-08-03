Even before its release, the upcoming Assamese movie, 'Raghav' has landed in a controversy for showing a Maharashtrian instrument as part of the Assamese culture.

JB production on August 2 released the teaser of it's upcoming action flick 'Raghav starring popular Jollywood actors Jatin Bora and Nishita Goswami on lead roles. Soon after the teaser unveiled, fans took to social media and shared their views on the highly anticipated movie.

But now Assamese singer and composer Nilotpal Bora took to facebook and highly critised the makers of 'Raghav' for showing one Maharashtrian instrument as a part of Assamese culture. Keep on reading find out more.

"Watched the teaser of Jatin Bora's new movie "Raghav" two days ago. Over the last two days, I have seen many people praising and criticizing. I want to throw light on a different side. The name of this dhol seen in the teaser is "Puneri Dhol", folk instrument of Maharashtra. In festivals like Dahi Handi,Ganesh Chaturthi, hundreds of drums celebrate by dancing together like this is their culture", nationally acclaimed singer Nilotpal Bora wrote in a Facebook post on August 3.

Explaining how these 'midleading scenees' can pose a threat the Assamese culture, the Dhaaga-fame singer further said, "But do you know this happens in Assam? Nowadays even though I don't know! If not then it is wrong to show other's culture as our culture in our movies. And many things are seen in many movies which are not ours but seeing other languages hit movies many directors show like this in our Assamese movies. What loss can be done from this, I will write another day".

"Just think once, our 10,000 Bihu-Bihuwatis have created world record by dancing in the last Bohag. That is why I have seen someone copying our Bihu in an outside movie !! Think about the things ! At the same time we should be able to do business, we should also be able to make movies without copying others culture, stories, characters. It is not impossible, it will take you a lot of intelligence", added Bora who have lended his voice in Huma Gureshi led movie 'Tarla.

It needs mention here that 'Raghav' is a fully action packed entertainment movie which outlines the emotional journey of a taxi driver".

Slated to hit the cinamas on October 27, the movie is helmed by Jatin Bora and produced by Nabanita Sharma featuring Nishita Goswami and veteran actress Mridula Baruah in lead roles.