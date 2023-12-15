With the festive holidays right round the corner, here are some of the movies/series that can be enjoyed along with the family.

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Mush-Mush and the Mushables are putting the fun back into fungi. Mush-Mush and his friends are tiny guardians of the forest who go on adventures in a wondrous and wild world of nature.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Cindy is a sharp and restless teenager from San Pedro Garza García. Being in a mixed school for the first time, she questions her ideas about a conservative society and learns that pleasing herself is more important than pleasing others.

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar will revisit the show’s most iconic scuffles and conflicts. The special will feature the main contestants from the first three seasons as they reunite to reflect on their lives.

Like Flowers in Sand

On the verge of retirement, wrestler Kim Baek-Doo reunites with his childhood friend, Oh Yoo-Kyung, and experiences a turning point in his wrestling career.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrant, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand.

The Manny

When a single mom hires a handsome and qualified nanny, she can't believe her luck. But the manny is hiding dangerous secrets and will do whatever it takes to hold on to his new family.

Thank You, I’m Sorry

Suddenly alone during the late stages of her pregnancy, Sara receives an unexpected lifeline when her estranged older sister, Linda, arrives.

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Out-of-control teens across America were sent to a therapy camp in the harsh Utah desert. The conditions were brutal, but the staff were even worse.

Pokémon Concierge

With the help of concierge Haru, Pokémon relax and have fun at the Pokémon Resort.

Berlin

During his glory days, Berlin and a gang assembled in Paris for one of his greatest plans ever: stealing 44 million euros' worth of jewels in one night.