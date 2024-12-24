The special premiere of Upendra's multilingual film UI was held at Orien Mall, Bengaluru, on Monday (December 23) evening, attracting some of Sandalwood's biggest celebrities. The event turned into a glamorous affair, with notable stars like Rocking Star Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit, and Kiccha Sudeep gracing the occasion.

A highlight of the evening was the heartwarming exchange between Yash and Sudeep, who greeted each other with a hug, a candid moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The timing of the event coincides with the excitement surrounding Sudeep’s upcoming film Max, set to release later this week, making the premiere a celebration of Sandalwood's dynamic cinema scene.

UI has been creating waves at the box office since its release. The film grossed ?6.95 crore across all languages on its opening day, with the Kannada version contributing ?6.25 crore and the Telugu version adding ?65 lakh. Despite a dip on the second day with collections of ?5.6 crore, the film bounced back on Sunday, earning ?5.75 crore.

Directed by Upendra, UI has been lauded for its gripping storyline and the actor-director’s signature filmmaking style. With strong initial box office numbers and positive word-of-mouth, the film continues to shine as a major release in multiple languages.