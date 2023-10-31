Actress Urfi Javed, who shot to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, is frequently criticised for her daring fashion choices. She has also consistently been the target of hate speech and trolling. Her most recent Halloween costume has drawn criticism once more. After dressed like the famous Chota Pandit role played by Bhoool Bhulaiya, the diva has also got death threats.

On Tuesday, Urfi took to Twitter to share screenshots of hate-filled messages. The abusive emails also had serious death threats.

A furious troll, who accused the Meri Durga actress of disrespecting the Hindu religion and hurting people's sentiments, threatened to shoot her.

I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn , I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash :/ pic.twitter.com/pOl9FvTYzT — Uorfi (@uorfi_) October 30, 2023

Sharing the emails alongside a picture of her and a still of Rajpal Yadav from the horror comedy, Urfi wrote, "I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie where as that character didn’t get any backlash."

This comes a day after Urfi Javed posted a video of herself in a Bhool Bhulaiyaa-inspired look. Wearing a red bodysuit with an orange dhoti, she was seen posing with agarbattis and a garland.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Paani! I hope everyone knows Chhota Pandit is a character from Bhool Bhulaiya. I got ready for the Halloween party with a lot of hard work but I couldn't go so I thought I should at least upload a video!"