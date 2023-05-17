Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has always grabbed attention for her sartorial fashion choices and this time too she aced her fashion quotient bang-on with a lizard neckpiece at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor posted pictures and videos from her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday. She was dressed in a gigantic pink frock. Some people admired her extravagant attire, calling it "beautiful," while others were put off by her choice of jewelry—a golden lizard necklace and matching earrings.

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2017, Urvashi was spotted wearing a variety of expensive outfits. She made a statement on Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 wearing a pink outfit. Urvashi's first look at this year's famous film festival is presented here. The actor posted videos and photographs of herself on Instagram, garnering a variety of responses.

She wrote in her caption, “76th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening...”

One commented on the actor's video, "Gale mein chipkali agar zinda ho gai toh photoshoot chod kar aise bhagoge aap (You will run away from the photoshoot if that lizard around your neck ‘wakes up’)." Another one said, "I cannot unsee that lizard necklace... so wild..." Another commented, "What is that around her neck?" However, some liked the look. One fan called Urvashi the 'queen of Cannes 2023'. Another said, "You nailed it, such a great look." Others left comments like 'fabulous' and 'beautiful'. A fan also commented, 'So finally @urvashirautela is creating history again at Cannes..."

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