Urvashi Rautela's Rs 70 lakh jewellery gets stolen at London airport, says 'received no response from officials'

Urvashi Rautela has reported the theft of her luxury bag containing jewellery worth Rs 70 lakhs from Gatwick Airport in London. The actress was in the city to watch Wimbledon when her expensive bag went missing from the luggage belt.

In a statement shared by her team, Urvashi said, "As a Platinum Emirates Member and a global artist attending Wimbledon, I am deeply disheartened to report that our Christian Dior brown baggage was stolen from the baggage belt at London Gatwick Airport, following our Emirates flight from Mumbai".

The statement added, "Despite holding our baggage tag and ticket, the bag went missing directly from the belt area—an alarming breach of airport security.

This matter is not only about a lost bag—it’s about accountability, safety, and dignity for all travellers".

On her Instagram, Urvashi posted, "Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated." She tagged Gatwick Airport, Emirates, and the Metropolitan Police in the post. Her message read, "Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon".

Urvashi also mentioned that she received no response from Emirates support or Gatwick Airport officials when she sought help regarding the incident.

The actress was at Wimbledon earlier in July to witness the championships and shared pictures from her visit on social media.

One of her posts was captioned, "PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON TRULY AN HONOR TO MEET YOU meeting thee is a joy divine WIMBLEDON 2025 FINALS!"

She has acted in films like 'Singh Saab: The Great,' 'Great Grand Masti,' 'Hate Story 4,' and others.

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