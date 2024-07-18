In a heartfelt tribute marking the 124th Birth Anniversary of Shri Parasuram Borooah, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan commemorated the legacy of his father-in-law, whose pioneering efforts shaped Assamese cinema forever. Borooah's seminal work, "Joymoti," released on March 10, 1935, stands as a monumental achievement in Indian cinematic history.

Produced by Chitralekha Movietone, "Joymoti" holds the distinction of being the first-ever Assamese film, capturing the essence of Assam's cultural tapestry and historical narratives. Filmed between 1933 and 1935, the movie not only marked a milestone in regional cinema but also introduced groundbreaking techniques for its time. It was the first Indian talkie to utilize Dubbing and Re-recording Technology, setting a precedent in film production that resonated across the nation.

Reflecting on the cultural vibrancy of Assam during that era, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan reminisced about the music festivals that adorned cities like Guwahati, Tejpur, Shillong, Jorhat, Sibsagar, and Dibrugarh in the early 1950s. These gatherings brought together legendary musicians and artists from across India, enriching the cultural landscape and fostering a deep appreciation for Assam's artistic heritage.

The film "Joymoti" not only showcased technical innovation but also engaged with themes of realism and socio-political commentary, paving the way for future cinematic expressions in India. Its impact reverberated beyond entertainment, influencing cultural discourse and celebrating Assam's rich history on celluloid.

As the anniversary of Shri Parasuram Borooah's birth is observed, his contributions to Indian cinema and Assamese culture are fondly remembered. His vision and dedication continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists, ensuring that the spirit of "Joymoti" lives on in the hearts of those who cherish the artistry and narrative of regional cinema.

In honoring Borooah's memory, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan expressed profound gratitude for the cultural heritage of Assam and the enduring legacy of "Joymoti," a timeless tribute to resilience, history, and the power of storytelling.