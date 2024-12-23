The family of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain shared their first public message following his passing on December 15 in San Francisco at the age of 73.

In an emotional post on his official Instagram account, they honoured his memory with a touching black-and-white photograph of Hussain holding hands with his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi. The caption read, "Always together in love," tagging all four family members.

Tributes poured in from fans and admirers worldwide in the comments section. "Ustad ji, your legacy will continue to live on for generations," wrote one user. Another commented, "Rest in peace master, your teachings and rhythms will guide us forever."

Hussain, a globally revered figure in Indian classical music, succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung condition that causes scarring and progressive breathing difficulties. His final rites were held at a San Francisco cemetery, attended by family, close friends, and members of the music fraternity.

As the son of the legendary tabla virtuoso Alla Rakha, Zakir Hussain carved his own niche by blending traditional Indian classical music with global influences. Over his illustrious career, he became a cultural ambassador, bringing the sounds of the tabla to audiences worldwide.

Hussain’s family, in a statement, expressed their deep loss while celebrating his enduring contributions to music. Although his physical presence is gone, the beats of his tabla will echo forever in the hearts of his admirers.