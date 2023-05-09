The Kerala Story, a recently released movie, is now tax-free in Uttar Pradesh according to the Yogi Adityanath government. After Madhya Pradesh, UP is the second state to offer this SOP, despite West Bengal's administration banning it in their state on Monday due to a potential "breach of peace" in their state.

According to a government spokesperson, the chief minister and the cabinet of ministers will probably see the movie on May 11 or 12, once the local body election campaigning is over. The official stated that the criteria for the screening and the list of invitees are currently being developed.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak welcomed the move. “I want the people of UP to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered in other parts of the country, how they are being mistreated. People should be vigilant and take steps to protect their families, culture, and children while there is still time. We will also go and watch the film. What is happening in West Bengal is nothing but divisiveness and people will not accept the ban on this film,” he said.

Even before the movie's May 5 opening to mixed reviews, controversy has been swirling around it. Sudipto Sen, the director, has promoted his film "The Kerala Story" as a true account of young women radicalized in Kerala and duped into joining groups like ISIS. This premise has caused a political uproar, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan labeling it propaganda while Prime Minister Narendra Modi made reference to it at a rally in the neighbouring state of Karnataka.