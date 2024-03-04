Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur emerged victorious as the winner of 'Indian Idol' season 14 on 3 March Sunday. The talented singer not only secured the prestigious trophy but also bagged a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Fellow contestants Shubhadeep Das Chowdhury and Piyush Panwar were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively, receiving a trophy and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. Ananya Pal claimed the third runner-up position, earning a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

Vaibhav, who initially wowed audiences during the auditions, expressed his joy after lifting the trophy, stating, "It feels surreal to have won the 'Indian Idol 14' trophy. Taking forward the legacy of this beloved and prestigious show is a tremendous honor."

He went on to share his gratitude, saying, "I am grateful to every single person who believed in me, be it the judges who guided me or the incredible team who nurtured my talent and made this dream a reality."

Vaibhav also extended his thanks to the audience, stating, "But above all, my deepest gratitude goes to the amazing audience whose unwavering support fueled my determination. Thank you for embracing my journey, for voting for me, for cheering me on, and for making me feel like a true idol."

Shreya Ghoshal, one of the show's judges, praised Vaibhav's journey, stating, "Right from the audition, Vaibhav has shown versatility, and throughout the competition, he has kept surprising us with his performance. Vaibhav’s journey on the show has been remarkable, consistent, and inspiring. I truly wish him all the very best and pray he fulfills his dreams."

Vaibhav's victory adds another chapter to the legacy of 'Indian Idol,' and fans are eager to see the talented singer's future endeavors.