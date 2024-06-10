The post-credit sequence of Munjya, which was released last Friday, has a cameo by Varun Dhawan. The Maddock Films horror-comedy universe now has the Sharvari and Mona Singh film in addition to Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022). Varun congratulated the Munjya crew on Instagram on Sunday and shared a glimpse of the audience's response to the movie's post-credit scene.

A scene from the post-credits sequence was shared by Varun. In the video, Bhaskar, Varun's character from Bhediya, is seen hiding in the bush behind a large rock and covering himself with leaves. Seeing Janardan, he approaches Abhishek Banerjee for assistance. Then he hurls some clothing in Bhaskar's direction. After Bhaskar dons some old underpants, Munjya gives a jump scare, capping the action. Cheering for the action inside the theater, the audience was observed.

In the caption, he wrote, “Congratulation to team MUNJYA for the massive success.BHEDIYA milna chaiye ga aap se (Bhediya wants to meet you) don’t miss the post credit. @verma.abhay_ @sharvari @aditya_a_sarpotdar @amarkaushik was so much fun to be back on your set again with this master storyteller. #dino @maddockfilms we just getting started. @nowitsabhi will see u soon brother.”

Commenting on the post, Sharvari wrote, "VD!!!! Thank aaaaooooo for adding chaar chand to our Munjya madness. you are the best!!!!" Abhay Verma commented, “Bhaskii is Best dessert for a super maincourse film treat!!!” Director Aditya Sarpotdar wrote, “Bhai. The theatre erupts at this point in the film. Bhediya has always been a rage and audience reactions reaffirm the same.”

Amar Kaushik and Maddock Films, owned by Dinesh Vijan, have supported Munjya. Munjya tells the tale of the same-named mythological monster from the realm of Indian culture and belief, set in Pune and the Konkan area of Maharashtra. Abhay Verma, Sharvari, and Mona Singh are the main actors. On June 7, it was released in theaters.