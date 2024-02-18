Varun Dhawan today announced on social media that his wife, Natasha Dalal, is pregnant and that they are expecting. The 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' actor said he is eagerly anticipating the journey into parenthood alongside Natasha.

Sharing a picture with Natasha, he wrote, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength (sic)."

This news came as a surprise to his fans. They took to the comments section where they showered the couple with love and support.

On the work front, Varun recently announced his upcoming project, 'Baby John', which will be helmed by 'Jawan' director Atlee. 'Baby John' is an action entertainer directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. 'Baby John' has music composed by S Thaman.

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Theri' was one of the successful films of the actor and director Atlee. The commercial enteratiner saw him playing the role of a cop and a bakery owner.

He will also be seen in the Indian spin-off of 'Citadel', along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It will be directed by Raj and DK.