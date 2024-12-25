Varun Dhawan’s latest cinematic venture, Baby John, has taken audiences by storm, showcasing the actor in a gritty and raw avatar, a departure from his trademark light-hearted roles. Directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has not only won critical acclaim but has also managed to strike a chord with the audience. Presented by Atlee, Baby John co-stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi, with Salman Khan making a powerful cameo appearance.

Marking a significant post-pandemic milestone, Baby John is on track to become the biggest opener for a non-franchise Bollywood film. Early estimates predict that the movie will rake in an impressive ?13-15 crore on its opening day. Benefiting from the Christmas holiday boost, the film has managed to outperform recent Bollywood releases like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, cementing its position as a standout in the competitive box office landscape.

Despite its remarkable start, Baby John faces formidable competition. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has firmly established itself as the top choice in Hindi circuits, while Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King dominates metropolitan audiences. Consequently, Baby John ranks as the second and third choice in these respective markets. However, the festive season has given the film a much-needed edge, propelling its initial success.

Varun Dhawan’s performance as the titular character has been widely praised, with many calling it one of his finest roles to date. The film’s intense narrative and engaging direction by Kalees have further solidified its appeal. Keerthy Suresh’s compelling portrayal, along with strong supporting performances by Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi, have also been highlighted as major strengths.