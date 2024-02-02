Renowned writer Varun Grover is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'All India Rank,' and he recently shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram.

Taking to the platform, Varun Grover treated his followers to the poster of the film, offering a glimpse into his directorial venture. In his Instagram post, he wrote, "Unveiling the poster of my directorial debut, ALL INDIA RANK. A coming of age story about friendships, love, and competitive exams, set in the 90s. Releasing in theatres on 23rd February 2024. Trailer out on 5th Feb 2024."

The trailer for 'All India Rank' is scheduled to be released on February 5, building anticipation among fans and industry members alike.

Known for his remarkable writing in acclaimed projects like Sacred Games and Masaan, Varun Grover brings another slice-of-life dramedy, 'All India Rank,' to the audience.

The film features a talented cast, including Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan, Geeta Agrawal, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. 'All India Rank' is presented by Sriram Raghavan, written and directed by Varun Grover, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. Gayatri M co-produces the film.

Scheduled to hit theaters on February 23, 'All India Rank' promises to be an intriguing tale set against the backdrop of friendships, love, and the challenges of competitive exams in the 90s.