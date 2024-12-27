Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film VD12 has been making waves ever since its announcement. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his critically acclaimed work on Jersey, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on 28 March 2025. Adding to the excitement, producer Naga Vamsi recently revealed in an interview with M9 News that the project will be released in two parts.

Speaking about the decision to divide VD12 into two installments, Naga Vamsi emphasized that the film’s two-part structure was part of the vision from the outset. “We didn’t think of breaking it into two parts amidst production, but during the scripting stage itself, it was developed to be two parts,” he clarified.

The producer reassured audiences that the first part would offer a complete cinematic experience. “Even if we don’t do the second part, that wouldn’t be a problem for the audience because the first part is full-fledged, and the ending is proper,” he explained. He also highlighted that the two parts represent distinct stories, dismissing concerns about a diluted screenplay. “This isn’t a diluted screenplay just for the sake of making a second part. It was a two-part cinema on paper. They are two different stories,” he added.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 is set to explore powerful themes of justice and redemption. The film’s narrative is expected to deliver a stylized portrayal of these concepts, aligning with the director’s reputation for crafting emotionally resonant stories.

Vijay Deverakonda sported an intense look in the posters released by the makers. It also appears that he will be playing the role of a police officer in the film. The Arjun Reddy star was last seen as the lead in the film The Family Star, directed by Parasuram.