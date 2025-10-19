Venezuela's Amira Moreno wins Miss Teen Universe 2025 in Jaipur

Venezuela’s Amira Moreno has taken home the Miss Teen Universe 2025 crown at a glittering event in Jaipur on October 18. Overjoyed with her victory, Amira thanked her family, manager, and the people of Venezuela for their unwavering support.

“I feel so happy to be here and honoured to win this prestigious title. Thank you to my family, my mom, and everyone in Venezuela who has supported me,” she told reporters.

Amira also expressed her admiration for India. “India has amazing places, kind and generous people, and delicious food. I had the greatest time here and encourage everyone to visit,” she added.

The grand finale saw 22 contestants from countries including Germany, India, Bahamas, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Philippines, Sierra Leone, Spain, Turks and Caicos, Uganda, England, USA, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

The competition featured multiple rounds, including a swim shoot, opening presentations, and a Q&A segment. Amira’s poise, confidence, and intelligence stood out across all stages, securing her the top spot.

Chiara Gottschalk of the Philippines finished as first runner-up, while Sabrina Fructus from the USA claimed the second runner-up position.