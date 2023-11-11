The popular Dutch Eurodance group, Vengaboys, are gearing up to entertain the audience in Meghalaya, India. The band, which holds a special place in the hearts of those who grew up in the nineties, will be performing live in the Jengjal region of West Garo Hills on December 9.

In a Facebook post, the band expressed their excitement about their return to India and urged their fans to mark the date in their calendars. The performance will take place at the ME-GONG FESTIVAL in Jengjal, Meghalaya.

"Thanks for coming to our beautiful Meghalaya state of India... People of Garo Hills are anticipating to see u here.. Expected to witness more ages of 90s n 2000s fans out here..We love u vengaboy", one fan wrote in the comment section.