‘Verity’ film moves to fall 2026 as Colleen Hoover fans face longer wait

Thriller fans, mark your calendars again. The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel Verity won’t be hitting theatres next spring after all. Amazon MGM Studios has delayed its release from May 15, 2026, to October 2, 2026.

The suspense-filled story is being brought to life by director Michael Showalter, with a cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Brady Wagner. Johnson takes on the role of Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling author hired to finish a successful book series after its original writer, Verity Crawford (played by Hathaway), is left unable to continue following a mysterious accident. As Lowen digs into Verity’s notes, she uncovers a manuscript that could shatter the Crawford family’s carefully constructed image.

The script for Verity went through multiple drafts before landing in its final form, penned by Nick Antosca. Previous versions were written by Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, Will Honley, and April Maguire. The film has heavyweight producers onboard, including Hathaway, Hoover herself, Showalter, Antosca, and more.

October 2, 2026, is shaping up to be a packed day at the box office. Alejandro Iñárritu’s next project starring Tom Cruise is also scheduled to premiere on the same date.

Verity has had quite a journey. Hoover initially self-published the novel in 2018 before it was picked up by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It went on to become a New York Times bestseller and sparked a frenzy of online fan theories and casting dreams. Hoover’s other hit novel, It Ends With Us, was also adapted for the screen, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.