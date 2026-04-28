Verity teaser signals darker, unsettling shift for Colleen Hoover adaptation

A first teaser for Verity has been unveiled, signalling a sharper, more unsettling direction for adaptations of Colleen Hoover’s work. The psychological thriller, directed by Michael Showalter, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

The film stars Anne Hathaway as Verity Crawford and Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to complete a bestselling series after its author is left incapacitated following a car accident. Josh Hartnett plays Jeremy Crawford, whose connection with Lowen becomes increasingly complicated.

Footage first shown at CinemaCon and released publicly on April 28 outlines the story’s core tension. Lowen’s move into the Crawford home quickly turns uneasy as she discovers an unfinished manuscript containing disturbing confessions about Verity’s past, her family life, and her marriage.

Early reactions point to a tonal shift, with the film described as a dark, “gothic psychosexual” drama. The teaser emphasises psychological strain over romance, hinting at a relationship between Lowen and Jeremy that is clouded by suspicion. One sequence shows a kiss between the pair abruptly changing, with Verity appearing in Jeremy’s place, smirking as they pull apart.

The tension escalates further when Verity, believed to be bedridden, launches a violent attack on Lowen. The clip closes with Lowen’s stark warning: “I’m going to take it from you. All of it”.

Supporting roles include Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner as Crew Crawford, and Alex Cooper. Hoover is also attached as a producer.

The project adds to a growing list of screen adaptations of Hoover’s novels, with Verity positioning itself as a more suspense-driven and visually unsettling entry.