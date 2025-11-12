Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to continue treatment at home

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 12 morning, after being admitted due to breathing complications.

According to hospital sources, the veteran star had been under observation since October 31, after he complained of breathlessness. An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital early Wednesday, reportedly transporting the actor to his residence.

Confirming the development, Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told PTI, “Dharmendraji has been discharged from the hospital around 7:30 a.m. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to continue his medical care there.” The actor was under Dr Samdani’s supervision throughout his stay.

Earlier on Tuesday, several reports claimed that the iconic actor had passed away, prompting his daughter and actress Esha Deol to issue a clarification on social media.

Dismissing the rumors, Esha Deol wrote on Instagram, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.” The actress also disabled the comment section of her post to curb misinformation.

Dharmendra, who has been a beloved figure in Indian cinema for over six decades, continues to receive wishes and prayers from fans and colleagues for his swift recovery.