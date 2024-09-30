Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is set to be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest recognition in cinema. The 74-year-old star, renowned for his versatility and dynamic screen presence, will be celebrated for his iconic contributions to Indian film.

The announcement was made by Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news. "Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema," Vaishnaw posted.

Chakraborty will be formally presented with the award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, scheduled for October 8, 2024. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, named after the father of Indian cinema, recognizes individuals for their exceptional lifetime achievements in the film industry. This honor further cements Mithun Chakraborty’s legacy as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated and influential actors.

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