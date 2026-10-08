Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday, October 8 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious at home and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes. He was declared dead at 5:20 am, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital.

“Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted,” Dr Salkar told news agency ANI.

According to the preliminary medical assessment, Patekar suffered a severe cardiac arrest. The exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be detailed, with his family and authorities yet to issue an official statement.

Patekar was among the most respected actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema and had a career spanning several decades. Known for his intense performances and versatile screen presence, he earned widespread acclaim for films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome.

His performances across genres established him as one of Indian cinema's prominent character actors. Patekar also received several major honours during his career, including the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards.