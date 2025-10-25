Veteran actor Satish Shah passes away at 74, an era of laughter and legacy ends

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his impeccable comic timing and versatile performances across Indian cinema and television, passed away on October 25 at around 2:30 pm at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. He was 74.

According to his manager, Shah had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant. His body remains at the hospital, and the funeral is scheduled for Sunday, the manager confirmed to India Today.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Satish Shah carved a special place in the hearts of audiences with his effortless humor and memorable performances. He rose to national fame with his unforgettable role in the 1983 cult satire “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, where he played multiple characters that continue to be celebrated for their wit and brilliance.

On the small screen, Shah’s portrayal of the witty and sarcastic Indravadan Sarabhai in the hit sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” remains one of the most beloved comic characters in Indian television history. He was also part of the legendary 1984 sitcom “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi”, which redefined Indian comedy for an entire generation.

Shah’s extensive filmography includes acclaimed hits such as “Main Hoon Na”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa”, and “Om Shanti Om”, reflecting his versatility across genres — from humor to heartfelt drama.

His passing marks the end of an era in Indian entertainment, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, warmth, and timeless performances that continue to inspire generations of actors and audiences alike.