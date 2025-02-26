Fumi Kitahara, a respected publicist known for shaping the publicity campaigns of major animated films, passed away this week at the age of 56 due to complications from a rare form of blood cancer.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement, expressing their deep sorrow and acknowledging the profound impact she had on the animation industry.

Kitahara played a pivotal role in promoting some of the most successful and beloved animated films over the past three decades. She worked with leading studios, including DreamWorks, Laika, Aardman, Netflix, and Disney, helping to bring attention to critically acclaimed projects.

Her extensive portfolio included campaigns for films such as Shrek, Chicken Run, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Coraline, How to Train Your Dragon, Kubo and the Two Strings, Over the Moon, and The Sea Beast.

She was also instrumental in securing recognition for award-winning animated shorts, including The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse and War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko.

Kitahara began her career in 1992 at Walt Disney Studios, working under veteran publicist Howard Green. During her tenure, she contributed to publicity efforts for iconic films like The Lion King, Pocahontas, Toy Story, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the documentary Frank and Ollie.

A graduate of California State University, Northridge, with a degree in business marketing, Kitahara was widely regarded for her dedication, warmth, and ability to connect with industry professionals and audiences alike.

Her family, in their statement, expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout her life and career. They described her passing as an “unimaginable loss” and highlighted the lasting impression she left on the animation community.