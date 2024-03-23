Renowned Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb, aged 68 breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment. The news was confirmed by his family to news agency on Saturday.

Partha Sarathi Deb known for his prolific career in Bengali cinema and television succumbed to his illness on Friday night at 11:50 pm. According to reports he had been battling COPD-related ailments for an extended period and had been admitted to the state-run M R Bangur hospital for the past month. His health deteriorated over the past week eventually leading to his admission to the ICU.

Tributes poured in from fellow actors and industry colleagues with actor Jeet expressing his condolences on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), sharing a photo of Partha and remembering him as a colleague and member of the WBAF committee.

Additionally actor Rupanjana Mitra shared the news of Partha's demise through a heartfelt post on Facebook.

Partha Sarathi Deb, who served as the vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum, was remembered fondly by the forum, which issued a statement mourning his loss. His body is scheduled to be kept at Technician Studio, a familiar place for the late actor, where his loved ones, teammates, and well-wishers can pay their respects.

With a career spanning over 200 works across theatre, television, films, and web series, Partha Sarathi Deb left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His notable performances include roles in serials like "Joyee" and "Chuni Panna," as well as films such as "Prem Aamar" and "Kakababu Here Gelen." His contributions to the Bengali entertainment landscape will be remembered by audiences and peers alike.