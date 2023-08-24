Veteran actress Seema Deo, well-known for her contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema, died on Thursday, August 24, at the age of 83. She was acknowledged for her work in important films like Anand (1971) with Rajesh Khanna, Koshish (1972) with Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri, and Sansar (1987) with Rekha. Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, Seema's two boys, are the only living relatives she is leaving behind. She had been suffering Alzheimer's illness, which Abhinay revealed when she broke the tragic news of her passing.

In a statement to the Indian Express, Abhinay Deo, the son of Seema Deo and known for his work in films like Delhi Belly and Blackmail, revealed, “Mom passed away earlier today. She was fine, she was suffering from Alzheimer’s, but otherwise, she was fine.”

Back in 2020, her younger son Ajinkya Deo, a renowned actor who has collaborated with Ajay Devgn in films like Tanhaji, had addressed his mother's health condition on Twitter. He stated, “My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi film industry, is suffering from Alzheimer’s. We, the entire Deo family, have been praying for her well being, wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being.”

Netizens flooded social media with wishes and blessings for the senior actress. Later, Ajinkya expressed his gratitude to everyone by saying, "I on behalf of the entire Deo family Thank you all for your good wishes and blessing for Aai... prayers go up blessings come down thanks all."